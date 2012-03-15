LONDON, March 15 Car manufacturing in
Britain soared 23.5 percent in February compared with a year
ago, data showed on Thursday, underlining hopes that a fitful
economic recovery is back on track.
Industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders
(SMMT) said the rise maintained the trend of strong export-led
growth in the industry.
"The UK automotive sector continues to attract investment
and generate new jobs," said SMMT chief Paul Everitt.
The largely foreign-owned car industry has been one of the
bright spots of the British economy, with carmakers Nissan
and Jaguar Land Rover both announcing the
creation of new jobs in recent weeks.
However, Europe-wide excess output is hurting profits, and
the region's carmakers want leaders to accept that they will
need to close plants in order to compete.
Everitt urged Finance Minister George Osborne to boost
Britain's competitiveness by encouraging private sector
investment when he delivers his budget on March 21.
Britain's unemployment rate is at a 16-year-high, putting
pressure on the government to introduce growth-boosting policies
while eliminating a yawning budget deficit.