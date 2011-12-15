By Michelle Martin
| SUNDERLAND, England
SUNDERLAND, England Dec 15 It's noon at
Nissan's car assembly plant in northeast England, and
the men on the early shift have already made 210 Qashqai cars
from scratch.
Only another 169 to go before they can head home.
Dressed in grey jackets embroidered with their names, the
trim-and-chassis team members scuttle between the shells of
silver cars gliding along a conveyor belt with bonnets and boots
raised, their windows yet to be glazed.
Pop music is playing as they press rubber piping into car
door frames, attach windscreen wipers and push the upholstered
underside of the roof into place.
They'll be making an extra three Qashqais an hour next year
as the Sunderland plant increases capacity to cope with strong
demand for the crossover model, which combines elements of the
SUV and hatchback.
Their colleagues on the Juke production line will also ramp
up production in 2012 -- by some 10,000 units of the mini
crossover car -- which means another 200 jobs to achieve the new
targets, according to Kevin Fitzpatrick, Nissan vice-president
for manufacturing in the UK.
Britain's car industry is seeing a revival -- a bright spot
in a country grappling with a record trade deficit, falling
employment and a faltering economy -- as its leaders make
manufacturing a key part of their strategy to rebalance the
economy away from an over-reliance on financial services.
Prime Minister David Cameron took the opportunity of
Toyota's announcement in November that it would invest
more than 100 million pounds in its British operations to call
for "a more balanced economy, one with manufacturing, innovation
and exports at its heart".
"The automotive sector is leading the way in helping us
achieve this -- it is an extraordinary success story," he said
as Toyota committed to building its new generation C-segment
family hatchback model in Britain, creating 1,500 jobs at its
car plant in Derbyshire.
The British car industry, which employs more than 700,000
people, is largely foreign-owned after Margaret Thatcher's
Conservatives enticed big Japanese carmakers to open plants in
the 1980s and pick up the slack from what at the time was an
inefficient, unproductive and declining indigenous industry.
While Britons have long lamented the demise of national
champions like iconic carmaker British Leyland, Deloitte
automotive specialist David Raistrick told Reuters foreign
ownership of the country's car industry was a testament to its
strength, not a sign of weakness.
"All the major players are foreign-owned so they have made a
conscious decision to base themselves in the UK ... one of the
reasons for this is that the UK infrastructure and skilled
workforce allows us to have some of the most efficient car
production plants globally," he said.
There are plenty of challenges ahead.
"The component supply sector is still wobbly -- it's much
easier to manufacture components in eastern Europe or even
further afield so that part of the automotive industry still has
a long way to go to find a long-term strategy for itself," IHS
analyst Ian Fletcher said.
Other potential problems include currency fluctuations, a
shortage of skilled labour and the economic uncertainties in
Europe, which imports nearly three quarters of the cars Britain
exports.
"The biggest issue at the moment from a British
manufacturing point of view appears to be the sovereign debt
crisis in Europe. Although it doesn't look as if a cold is going
to be caught elsewhere as yet, all it takes is another
Lehman-style collapse and everything grinds to a halt again,"
Fletcher said.
NO CHILL IN SUNDERLAND
Nissan has yet to feel the chill in Sunderland --
Fitzpatrick said the facility, which exports to 92 markets,
simply cannot make enough of the Juke and Qashqai models.
The car plant, Britain's largest and Europe's most
productive , secured 420 million pounds ($656 million)
worth of investment last year to build Nissan's LEAF electric
car from 2013 and produce the lithium-ion batteries used in the
hatchbacks at a specially built factory in Sunderland as of
2012; 350 jobs were created.
"The plant's a good thing, bringing plenty of work to the
area -- Sunderland would be a ghost town without it," said Hugh
McMillan, a 53-year-old porter at the local hospital. The plant
currently employs a record 5,300 people compared with 450 when
it opened in 1986.
The Japanese carmaker said in June that it would invest 192
million pounds to design, engineer and build the next version of
the Qashqai in Britain, which ranks 12th globally in worldwide
vehicle output with 2.4 percent of the market.
The value of automotive exports from Britain came close to
an all-time high in 2010 and the latest data from the Society of
Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows that the volume of
vehicles exported from Britain rose almost 20 percent from
October 2010 to October 2011. The automotive sector accounts for
more than one tenth of Britain's total exports.
During the 2000s Britain built more than 15 million cars,
topping production levels in the 1970s and 1980s. The decade was
on course to be the country's most productive yet until the
recession struck, the SMMT said.
But even as Britain teeters on the brink of recession again,
multinational car companies like Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors
, Aston Martin, MG, Toyota, Nissan, BMW and
GM's Opel/Vauxhall are pumping money into the country's
automotive sector at an unprecedented rate.
Carmakers like these have, combined, announced investments
worth more than 3.9 billion pounds in Britain's automotive
industry and its supply chain so far this year, creating 7,400
new jobs, according to SMMT data.
Analysts say logistics which enable just-in-time
manufacturing, good infrastructure, world-class research
capability, a flexible, high-quality workforce and a strong
manufacturing heritage give Britain its pulling power.
"There's no doubt that the global motor industry sees the UK
as a very important part of their businesses and they have
consequently invested here, and more so over the last two years
than we've probably seen for the last two decades, so it's a
good time," said Paul Everitt, Chief Executive of the SMMT.
While car production ceased at Ford's flagship British plant
in Dagenham and at a Vauxhall plant in Luton after the recession
in the early 2000s, Britain has not seen any facilities close
over the last three years despite the worst global financial
crisis since the 1930s Great Depression.
"We've been through that point where there have been lots of
job losses and we've been through that rationalisation process
-- a lot of plants in other countries still have to go through
that," Fletcher said, adding that he saw continental European
plants as being at greater risk of closure than British plants.
In September Wolverhampton fought off competition from India
with the British government's backing to win 355 million pounds'
worth of investment from Jaguar Land Rover to manufacture low
emission engines, creating 750 new jobs and thousands more
across the wider economy.
The Indian-owned luxury carmaker said last month it would
also create 1,000 new jobs at its facility in Solihull near
Birmingham -- more than a 25 percent increase in the plant's
workforce -- as it seeks to launch 40 new products over the next
five years.
VARIETY LEADS TO RESILIENCE
Britain is home to seven volume carmakers, six commercial
vehicle manufacturers, 11 bus and coach producers, more than 10
niche and specialist vehicle manufacturers and eight of the
world's 12 Formula One teams. More than one million vehicles and
two million engines are produced in Britain every year.
"If you look at the British car industry, it's not only
successful but it's also very varied and that makes it quite
resilient," said Paul Nieuwenhuis, Director of the Centre for
Automotive Industry Research.
No new plant closures are on the horizon because foreign
companies with operations in Britain are increasingly embedded
in the country's economy and uprooting them would cost too much,
Autoanalysis Director Ian Henry said.
He said companies like Bentley, Rolls Royce, Aston
Martin, Jaguar Land Rover and Lotus had no choice but to keep
production in Britain anyway: "In the case of those iconic
British brands, I think the fact that they're made in the UK
matters a great deal to a large number of the consumers."
Concerns persist over domestic demand and the effect of the
euro zone crisis and global economic downturn on international
markets, but the analysts were largely sanguine.
Sales of new cars in Britain fell by 4.2 percent on the year
in November to 134,027 units, SMMT data shows.
"As long as export markets hold up, whether they be the U.S.
or Asia, I think the UK car industry will fare well," Barclays
Capital analyst Michael Tyndall said.
Britain typically exports more than 75 percent of the
vehicles it manufactures; more than one in ten cars produced in
Britain are exported to America and around 12 percent are
shipped to Asia.
The specialist nature of many of the vehicles that are
produced in Britain should shield the country's car industry to
some extent, Fletcher said.
And the high value-added cars like Jaguars, Land Rovers,
Rolls Royces and Minis produced in Britain are not threatened by
competition from lower wage cost economies as much as carmakers
at the lower end of the market like Renault or Fiat, said
Nieuwenhuis.
With the shift towards the kind of greener, more
fuel-efficient cars in which Britain specialises about to take
off, experts said the country's total vehicle exports, which are
worth around 25 billion pounds every year, could rise further.
"What you are seeing globally, apart from in the U.S., is a
slow but sure move towards smaller engine cars which actually
favours where we are and what we're doing, so in terms of UK
manufacturers, I feel very positive," Raistrick said.