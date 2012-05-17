LONDON May 17 British car production rose by
9.3 percent on the year in April, boosted by strong export
demand, and suggesting the industry can provide some support to
Britain's flagging economy, data showed on Thursday.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Car Traders said car
production totalled 94,352 units in April, with exports
accounting for 80,936 of the total, up almost 10 percent on the
year.
The figures were published amid speculation that U.S. car
giant General Motors is planning to build the next
generation of its Astra compact model in Britain rather than in
Germany, in a move that is expected to create hundreds of
jobs.
That would give a boost to Britain's ailing economy, which
has fallen back into recession, and will come as welcome news to
the beleaguered Conservative-led coalition government, which has
been trying to rebalance the economy away from financial
services.
The largely foreign-owned car industry has been one of the
bright spots of the British economy, with carmakers Nissan
Jaguar Land Rover and BMW both
announcing the creation of new jobs this year.
"Sustained investment is delivering desirable products to
markets around the world and efforts by employees, trades unions
and government are helping ensure the UK remains one of the most
competitive locations for global automotive companies," said
chief executive Paul Everitt.