LONDON, June 14 Foreign demand drove British car
production to the highest level for a month of May since 2004,
in a rare boon for a government struggling to come up with
measures to lift the weak economy.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Car Traders said on
Thursday that car manufacturing totalled 141,146 units last
month, with exports accounting for 120,120 of the total - up
45.5 percent on the year.
May's 42 percent annual rise in car output compared with low
production in May 2011, when manufacturers' supply chains were
disrupted by Japan's earthquake and tsunami, the industry body
noted. Still, output in the year to date was up by 17 percent.
"This boost, coupled with robust year-to-date results,
demonstrates the strength of UK automotive manufacturing and
shows why it continues to attract high levels of international
investment," said SMMT Chief Executive Paul Everitt.
The largely foreign-owned car industry has been one of the
few bright spots in the British economy, with carmakers Jaguar
Land Rover and Nissan announcing the creation
of new jobs in the country this year.
Later on Thursday, attention will turn to an annual policy
speech by finance minister George Osborne who is unlikely to
announce any new steps to engineer a recovery, but may
foreshadow a move to use the government's balance sheet to
leverage private-sector investment in infrastructure.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King will also speak at the
event, potentially giving a steer on the future path of monetary
policy.