LONDON, March 6 British new car sales
edged down 2.5 percent on the year in February to 61,868
vehicles, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on
Tuesday.
However, February typically accounts for just 3.3 percent of
annual new car registrations, ahead of the registration plate
change in March.
"The March market will provide a much better indicator of
industry health than the relatively low volumes traditionally
seen in February," said SMMT chief executive Paul Everitt.
He urged finance minister George Osborne to use his
statement on the budget later this month to encourage
private-sector investment and prevent a further squeeze on
living standards.
The SMMT forecast that around 1.92 million new cars would be
sold this year, just below last year's 1.94 million units.
"This stability in the marketplace is heavily dependent, as
ever, on the state on the economy at large," the group said.
"Industry looks to the Chancellor (Osborne) in his Budget on
March 21 to find ways to stimulate the economy, maintain
stability in all motoring taxes and duty regimes, sustain
support for low-carbon transport markets and to boost the
availability of affordable credit."
Earlier on Tuesday, Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor
said it would invest $200 million to build its new Invitation
compact vehicle from mid-2013 in Sunderland, northeast England,
where its workforce will rise by 600 to 6,000.