(Corrects skills shortages in next three months to 21 pct from 22) LONDON, July 25 Following are tabulated results rom the latest survey released on Wednesday by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) of trends in British manufacturing: MONTHLY TRENDS ENQUIRY JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB Total order book -6 -11 -17 -8 -8 -3 Export order book -9 -4 -12 -10 -11 -2 Stocks of finished goods +14 +16 +13 +14 +17 +15 Output expectations +11 +7 -3 +24 +24 +15 Domestic price expectations -3 +2 +12 +7 +24 +10 CONSENSUS FORECAST: Total order book -12 QUARTERLY INDUSTRIAL TRENDS 2012-----------------2011------------- JUL APR JAN OCT JUL APR PAST THREE MONTHS Total orders +3 +8 -15 +6 +8 +20 Output +8 +5 +2 +10 +11 +20 Numbers employed +13 +8 +11 +18 +10 +15 Unit costs 0 +19 +27 +24 +34 +53 Domestic prices -2 +7 +7 +3 +18 +29 Export orders -6 +4 -19 +1 +4 +24 Export prices +2 +4 -3 -7 +11 +30 Stocks fin. goods +8 +11 0 +10 +8 +17 CURRENT SITUATION %firms below capacity 52 54 54 58 50 55 NEXT THREE MONTHS Total orders +4 +24 -2 -10 0 +15 Output +11 +24 +15 -11 +6 +22 Numbers employed -2 +16 -1 -5 -10 +7 Unit costs -5 +10 +14 +17 +23 +43 Domestic prices -3 +7 +13 +1 +4 +36 Export orders 0 +23 +4 -14 0 +11 Export prices -2 +2 +1 -5 +4 +25 Stocks fin. goods 0 -5 0 -14 -9 +7 Skills shortages(%) 21 19 12 13 13 12 BUSINESS PROSPECTS OPTIMISM Business optimism -6 +22 -25 -30 -16 +9 Export prospects -3 +29 -20 -24 -4 +6 INFLUENCES ON FIXED INVESTMENT PLANS % capacity adequate 87 84 92 89 90 81 INVESTMENT INTENTIONS Capex buildings -19 -13 -18 -14 -18 -12 plant, machinery -4 +13 -6 -9 -17 +7 The balance is the difference between the percentage of manufacturers reporting an increase or above normal and those reporting a decrease or below normal. Output and domestic price expectations are for the next three months. FOR PREVIOUS STORIES, PLEASE CLICK ON ((+44 20 7542 7748; uk.economics@reuters.com)