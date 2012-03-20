* New project to fit CCS on 90 percent of capacity
* Carbon to be sent to St. Fergus for North Sea burial
LONDON, March 20 British energy network operator
National Grid and London-listed oil and gas services firm
Petrofac plan to build a carbon capture and storage
(CCS) project in Britain with U.S. partner Summit Power, the
companies said on Tuesday.
The consortium will apply for funding from the British
government, which is due to relaunch a 1 billion pound ($1.6
billion) tender for CCS projects after a first round of funding
failed on cost overruns.
The new coal-fired power plant, named Caledonia Clean Energy
Project, will be based at the Scottish port of Grangemouth, west
of Edinburgh, and will capture carbon emissions on more than 90
percent of its production capacity.
"The carbon dioxide captured will be transported via
pipeline to St. Fergus by National Grid Carbon and then
transferred offshore for geological sequestration deep under the
North Sea by Petrofac subsidiary, CO2DeepStore," Seattle-based
Summit Power said in a statement.
The British government considers CCS a vital technology to
reduce carbon emissions from power plants, but developing these
plants is expensive as the technology has not been proven to
work on a commercial scale.
In October last year, the government's plan to fund Scottish
Power's Longannet CCS project failed after the parties
could not agree on the funding.
The government said in a pre-tender document published in
the European Union's official journal in February that it wanted
new CCS projects to start demonstrating carbon dioxide capture
by 2016-2020.
Summit Power is a U.S. developer of clean energy projects
and has over 7,000 megawatts (MW) of power plants in operation.