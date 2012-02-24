* UK govt expects CCS in Britain to start 2016-2020
* Proposals to be made by April 13
* UK says CCS to survive without subsidies in early 2020s
By Karolin Schaps and Gerard Wynn
LONDON, Feb 24 The UK on Friday published
details of its one-billion pound programme to build at least one
carbon-capture and storage (CCS) power plant, details widely
anticipated since a state-sponsored CCS deal broke down in
October.
Calling for proposals for a wide range of engineering
projects for CCS, including construction of a power plant, gas
storage and pipelines, the Department for Energy and Climate
Change's (DECC) notice of contract was published in the European
Union's official journal.
"DECC's current intention is for the projects to start
demonstrating the carbon dioxide capture, transport and storage
by 2016-2020," the document said.
Participants are invited to make proposals by April 13.
The notification is one step short of launching the official
tender, which DECC said will follow shortly.
"This is not the formal launch to the competition, it is
simply a way of reconfirming our intent to launch shortly and
begin to further advertise the process so as many as possible
interested participants are aware and can participate," a DECC
spokesman said.
The government sees the commercially unproven CCS technology
as key to helping it meet legally binding 2020 renewable energy
targets.
The government cancelled plans to fund a CCS demonstration
project in October as costs spiralled higher than expected,
leaving CCS developers concerned about where the 1 billion
pounds ($1.59 billion) set aside by the government for a CCS
pilot project would end up.
"I'm absolutely aware of the need to provide you with
certainty quickly - and to ensure our timetables synchronise
with the European NER300 timetable, which we are still very much
on track to do," Britain's new Energy and Climate Change
Secretary Ed Davey told investors at a conference on Wednesday.
The European Union plans to raise money soon through the
sale of 300 million carbon permits called EU Allowances (EUAs)
to fund CCS or renewable energy projects through its New Entrant
Reserve 300 (NER300) programme.
Many UK pilot projects have also applied for funding through
the NER300, including Drax, Alstom and
National Grid's North Yorkshire project, Peel Energy's
Ayrshire project and the Don Valley Power Project in Yorkshire.
DECC also said in the notice document that it expected CCS
projects could be built without government support from the
early 2020s onwards as its power market reform proposals to
reward low-carbon electricity production will allow CCS to
compete with other technologies.