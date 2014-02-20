Feb 19 Centrica-owned British Gas is
looking at ways to win back customers amid ongoing political
debate on excessive profit margins by top six gas suppliers, Sky
News reported on Wednesday.
The news service said that Britain's biggest gas supplier,
British Gas, is expected to confirm on Thursday that about
370,000 customer accounts defected to rivals during the final
quarter of its financial year. ()
The gas major is scheduled to release its full-year earnings
report on Feb. 20. The company could not be reached outside of
normal business hours.
The group is expected to say on Thursday that its operating
profit, which is forecast to be about 2.7 billion pounds, gives
the company the scale to secure long-term gas supplies for the
UK, Sky News said.
The "Big Six", British Gas, SSE, EDF
, RWE npower, E.ON and Scottish
Power, which are the top suppliers of Britain's energy
retail market have come under scrutiny for making profits by
overcharging customers.
Sky reported that Centrica is expected to publish new data
on Thursday aimed at supporting its argument that its profit
margins on domestic energy supply are not excessive.
Soaring energy costs have also become a big political issue
in Britain since opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband said in
September he would freeze consumers' bills for 20 months if he
wins the next national election in 2015.
Energy Secretary Ed Davey last week said former gas monopoly
British Gas might be broken up to put a stop to excessive profit
margins charged by Britain's biggest gas supplier.
British government started an annual energy market
competition probe last year to address consumer complaints over
increasing energy bills, the first report details of which are
due end of March.