By Tim Hepher
| PARIS, July 10
PARIS, July 10 An attempt by Airbus to make
history by crossing the English Channel in an electric plane
ended in wounded pride on Friday after a French pilot claimed to
have beaten it by hours.
In a further twist, a Slovenian businessman said he might
have beaten both of them earlier in the week if he hadn't been
robbed of his chance of glory.
In a contest that echoed the cloak-and-dagger rivalries of
aviation's early pioneers, it was Frenchman Hugues Duval, 35,
who emerged on top by secretly crossing the Channel in both
directions in his one-seater Cri-Cri, launched off the top of
another plane on Thursday evening.
"We crossed the Channel before Airbus. The only way I could
do this was to hide and do it with the utmost discretion," he
told Reuters.
That came more than 12 hours before Didier Esteyne piloted
an Airbus E-Fan across the Channel from Lydd, in Kent, to land
on French soil in Calais on Friday, watched by dozens of
journalists and VIPs.
The E-Fan flight took the opposite direction from Louis
Bleriot's first heavier-than-air crossing in 1909. Airbus's aim
was to highlight the promise of electric flight, which it says
could ultimately produce a 100-seat regional passenger plane.
Airbus gamely conceded defeat to the Cri-Cri, with its chief
technology officer Jean Botti telling reporters, "It's not a
victory but a start...the start of a great innovation."
Privately, however, Airbus officials said Duval's tiny
one-seater, weighing just 70kg (154 lb) and built by a small
team in Brittany, was too small to be considered an airplane.
They also grumbled at the fact it had been catapulted by another
plane.
Adding further intrigue, Slovenian entrepreneur Ivo Boscarol
said his own attempt to cross the Channel in a Pipistrel
electric plane even earlier in the week was thwarted when
Germany's Siemens abruptly took away its engine, saying it was
not certified over water.
"History is always about who is first and nobody is
interested in the second or third," Boscarol told Reuters. "That
is it and life must go on."
Siemens said it had only acted out of concerns for safety
and denied any link between the decision and its role in helping
to verify the design of the Airbus E-Fan's twin engines.
Boscarol said he would continue to work with the German
company, noting that the research could bring serious business
opportunities including in the field of pilot training.
The contest in the skies above the Channel took place 75
years to the day after the Battle of Britain, the epic air
contest between the British and German air forces in World War
Two.
"The Channel, especially for French and English pilots, has
a special place on the pedestal like flights over the Atlantic.
It has a kind of religious prestige," Boscarol said.
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)