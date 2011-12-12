A painting 'Amy' by British artist Johan Andersson is seen hanging at a pub in central London August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON British singer Amy Winehouse topped Britain's album charts on Sunday, more than four months after her death, with the posthumous album "Lioness: Hidden Treasures" giving her the biggest weekly sales of her short career.

Producers Salaam Remi and Mark Ronson pulled the 12 songs together after listening to thousands of hours of vocals by the singer, many of them from sessions for her hit albums "Frank" and "Back To Black".

Last week's chart-topper Olly Murs, the 2009 X Factor finalist, slipped to No. 4 with "In Case You Didn't Know", the Official UK Charts Company said.

Michael Buble's "Christmas" stayed at No. 2, and "Heaven" by Rebecca Ferguson entered the chart at No. 3. Rihanna's "Talk That Talk" slipped to No. 5 from No. 3.

In the singles chart Murs moved up a place to take the top spot with "Dance With Me Tonight".

The X Factor 2011 finalists slipped to No. 2 with their cover of the 1970s Rose Royce classic "Wishing On A Star".

