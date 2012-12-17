LONDON James Arthur, winner of this year's British version of the "X Factor" TV talent show, saw his debut single shoot straight to number one in the British pop charts on Sunday.

Arthur's "Impossible" became the fastest-selling release of 2012 in the process, selling 490,000 copies, to see off another new entry, "Scream & Shout" by U.S. rapper will.i.am featuring Britney Spears, the Official Charts Company said.

U.S. singer Bruno Mars fell a place to third with "Locked Out Of Heaven" and last week's chart-topper "The Power Of Love", a cover of the Frankie Goes To Hollywood hit by Gabrielle Aplin, was fourth. "Troublemaker" by Olly Murs, a former X Factor runner-up, dropped two places to fifth.

Mars notched up the fastest-selling solo release of the year with "Unorthodox Jukebox" to take top spot in the album chart, pushing "Right Place Right Time" by Murs into second, with Michael Buble in third with "Christmas".

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Kevin Liffey)