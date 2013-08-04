Usher, Lauryn Hill to perform at Montreux Jazz Festival
MEZIERES, Switzerland Usher, Lauryn Hill, Macy Gray and Erykah Badu are booked to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival during its 51st edition, organisers said on Thursday.
LONDON Swedish DJ and producer Avicii has spent a third week at the top of the British singles charts with his dance hit "Wake Me Up", sales figures showed on Sunday.
The Official Charts Company, which compiles the weekly list, said the 23-year-old held off a challenge from British soul singer John Newman, who climbed two places to number two with "Love Me Again".
Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, sold 267,000 copies of the song in its first week of release last month to become the fastest selling track of the year in Britain. The total reached 545,000 copies this week.
Unchanged at number three was American R&B singer Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines".
On the album chart, Welsh classical singers Richard and Adam Johnson claimed their first number one with their debut release, "The Impossible Dream".
The pair, who finished third in the "Britain's Got Talent" television series, pushed English singer Jahmene Douglas's "Love Never Fails" down to second place.
MEXICO CITY Videos showing Mexico City subway riders reacting to close-ups of men's' buttocks and subway seats with moulded penises were part of a bold advertising campaign launched recently by UN Women, an arm of the United Nations.
VILNIUS A professor said on Thursday he had found a copy of Lithuania's lost declaration of independence languishing in a German archive, an achievement hailed by authorities as the discovery of the nation's "birth certificate".