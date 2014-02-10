LONDON London-based quartet Clean Bandit topped the British singles chart for the third week in a row on Sunday with "Rather Be", the Official Charts Company said.

The track by the former Cambridge University students, which also features singer/songwriter Jess Glynne, has now sold more than 400,000 copies since it shot to the top of the charts last month.

Pharrell Williams climbed one place to number two with his former chart-topper "Happy", while DJ Fresh and Jay Fay's "Dibby Dibby Sound", featuring Ms Dynamite, was a new entry at number three.

In the album chart, indie-rockers Bombay Bicycle Club secured their first ever number one album with "So Long, See you Tomorrow", outselling "True" by Avicii by more than 6,000 copies.

Ellie Goulding's former number one album "Halcyon" dropped one place to number three, the Official Charts Company said.

