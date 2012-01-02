Singer Chris Martin (2nd L) and British band Coldplay pose on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor/Files

LONDON Alternative rockers Coldplay jumped to the top of Britain's singles charts on Sunday, snatching the first number one of 2012 with their Grammy-nominated song "Paradise", the Official UK Charts Company said.

Coldplay displaced the Christmas number one, "Wherever You Are" by Military Wives, which dropped to four. Olly Murs moved up to second spot with "Dance With Me Tonight".

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's "+" climbed to the peak of the album charts, with U.S. pop singer Bruno Mars rising to second position with "Doo-Wops & Hooligans".

