British singer Adele arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

LONDON Singer Adele's album "21" returned to the number one spot in the British charts, becoming the longest chart-topping album release in nearly 42 years, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

The album has been number one, on and off, for 19 weeks since its release in January 2011.

It is also the biggest selling album in the 21st century having sold more than 3.8 million copies.

In the singles chart, U.S. rapper Flo Rida climbed two places to number one with "Good Feeling".

Making way was Coldplay's "Paradise" which slipped to number two.

New entrant "Troublemaker" by Taio Cruz went straight to number three.

(Reporting by Avril Ormsby)