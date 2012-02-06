LONDON American singer Lana Del Rey shot straight to the top of the UK album charts on Sunday with her debut release, the Official Charts Company said.

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant, entered in top spot with "Born To Die", ahead of veteran Canadian singer and poet Leonard Cohen, another new entry, who was in second with "Old Ideas", his first studio album in eight years.

Last week's number one "+" by Ed Sheeran dropped to third, with English singer Adele's "21" falling a place to fourth and "Mylo Xyloto" by British rock group Coldplay falling to fifth.

In the singles chart, French DJ David Guetta and Australian singer Sia climbed from second to claim the number one spot with "Titanium".

Teenage Canadian singer Alyssa Reid was new in second with "Alone Again", while "Somebody That I Used To Know" by singer-songwriter Gotye featuring Kimba climbed to third place.

English singer-songwriter Jessie J's "Domino" dropped one place to fourth, American rapper Flo Rida was unchanged at number five with "Wild Ones" while last week's chart-topper "Twilight" from Barbados pop group Cover Drive was in sixth.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)