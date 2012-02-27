Singer Adele poses as she arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LONDON Adele stormed back to the top of the British pop charts on Sunday after her headline-grabbing middle-finger gesture at last week's music industry BRIT Awards where she picked up two honours.

Her best-selling release "21" jumped back to number one from third place after it won album of the year at the televised ceremony where the 23-year-old singer was also named best British female solo artist.

Fittingly, it was the 21st time the album has held the top spot as it passed the 4 million mark in British sales, the Official Charts Company said.

The recording has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide and has never been outside the UK top 10 since its release just over a year ago.

Adele made the finger gesture after presenter James Corden was sent in to interrupt her acceptance speech because the live show was running late, prompting apologies to her from broadcaster ITV and the award organisers.

Her debut album "19" also benefited from the publicity, rising two places to number seven and taking its British sales to over 2 million after almost three years in the charts.

Other BRIT Awards winners were dominant in the rankings, with Scottish singer-songwriter and Critics Choice winner Emeli Sande slipping one position to number two with her album "Our Version of Events", as well as holding on to the number two single with "Next To Me".

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who grabbed two BRITs including best male solo artist, climbed two places to number three in the album charts with "+", while American singer Lana Del Rey, named International Breakthrough Act, was down two positions at number four with "Born To Die".

Belgian-Australian songwriter Gotye returned to number one in the singles charts with "Somebody That I Used To Know", featuring New Zealand's Kimbra.

(Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Alison Williams)