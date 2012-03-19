Members of the Military Wives choir react to seeing their Christmas single ''Wherever You Are'' on sale in an HMV store in central London December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

LONDON A choir made up of wives of British soldiers showed Bruce Springsteen who was boss on Sunday by knocking the veteran U.S. rocker off the top of the UK album charts.

Military Wives, a 247-strong choir made up of the partners of British soldiers serving in Afghanistan, moved up from second place to take top spot with their debut album "In My Dreams," the Official Charts Company said.

It follows the success the choir, put together for a BBC television series, achieved by taking the coveted Christmas number one spot.

"It's unbelievably magical to have achieved this - again," said composer Paul Mealor. "The legacy of this is the creation of Military Wives Choirs all over the country. I feel proud and humble to be a part of this."

"Our Version of Events" by soul singer Emeli Sande climbed one to second, with Adele, who claimed a string of awards at the Grammy and Brits recently, in third with "21" which has now been in the charts for 60 weeks.

British soul singer Michael Kiwanuka, who topped the BBC's "Sound of 2012" poll in January, was new in fourth place with his debut release "Home Again".

Springsteen, the 62-year-old rocker nicknamed "The Boss" fell from first to fifth place with "Wrecking Ball."

There was little change at the top of the UK singles chart, with Belgian-Australian singer Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know" staying in top spot, and "Starships" by Trinidadian-born singer Nicki Minaj moving up a place to second.

"Elephant" by Alexandra Burke, a winner of Britain's X- Factor talent show, and DJ Erick Morillo were new in third place, ahead of Sande's single "Next to Me."

(Reporting by Michael Holden)