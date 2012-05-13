Tom Chaplin, lead vocalist of the English band Keane, performs on stage during their concert at the Rock-en-Seine Festival in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON Rising star Rita Ora smashed through to the top of the singles charts this week, while rockers Keane landed their fifth consecutive album chart No. 1, a record run beaten only by the Beatles, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

Briton Ora, 21, took the top spot with "R.I.P" featuring Tinie Tempah. No stranger to the charts' upper reaches, Ora had previously featured on number one single "Hot Right Now" by DJ Fresh, the fastest selling single of 2012 so far.

Knocking last week's chart queen Tulisa back to second place, Ora's "R.I.P" is taken from her upcoming, as-yet-untitled debut album, which will be released later this year.

Heart throb Justin Bieber supplied guest vocals to the singles charts' only other new entry, "Live My Life" by Far East Movement at No. 7, the group's third top 20 single.

In the album chart Keane continue their run of number one hits with "Strangeland", while Sheffield-born singer, songwriter and producer Richard Hawley debuted at number three with "Standing At The Sky's Edge".

Indie rockers The Cribs were the only other new entry in the album top 10, with "In the Belly Of The Brazen Bull" squeaking in at No. 9.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas)