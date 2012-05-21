Files phonto of U.S. singer Donna Summer performing during the VH1 ''Save The Music'' concert at the Beacon Theater in New York City April 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen/Files

LONDON "I Feel Love", the 1977 hit by disco queen Donna Summer, shot back into the British charts days after the singer's death, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

The track came it at number 45, while four other songs by Summer also returned to the top 200, it added.

Summer, whose sultry voice and pulsing rhythms on hits like "Last Dance" and "Love to Love You Baby" defined the disco era, died from cancer on Thursday aged 63.

Singer-songwriter Rita Ora, 21, crowned the singles chart with "R.I.P.", taken from her upcoming debut album, for the second week running and rockers Keane topped the albums chart with "Strangeland", also for the second consecutive week.

ABBA's "Gold - Greatest Hits" became the third album in British chart history to sell 5 million copies, according to the latest sales figures.

"Gold" is Britain's third biggest selling of all time, behind the Beatles' "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" and Queen's "Greatest Hits".

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)