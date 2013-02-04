LONDON Dutch dance duo Bingo Players stayed top of the singles chart for a second week on Sunday with the club hit "Get Up (Rattle)", a collaboration with hip-hop group Far East Movement.

The pair's previous biggest British hit was "Cry (Just a Little)", a track which sampled Brenda Russell's "Piano in the Dark" and reached only No. 44 in the charts.

American rapper Macklemore's "Thrift Shop," which features producer Ryan Lewis and Wanz, shot up to second place from 24th last week, the Official Charts Company said.

"Scream & Shout", by U.S. rapper and producer will.i.am and singer Britney Spears, slipped one place to third, just above American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift who was down one spot at four with "I Knew You Were Trouble".

R&B singer Rihanna and U.S. artist Mikky Ekko were down one to five with "Stay".

Scottish alternative rock band Biffy Clyro were new at the top of the album chart with their sixth studio album "Opposites."

Last week's No. 1, the soundtrack of "Les Miserables", the Oscar-nominated drama set in 19th century France, was down in second place with Fleetwood Mac's classic "Rumours" new at three.

