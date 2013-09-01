Box Office: 'Boss Baby' tops 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Ghost in the Shell' bombs
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - "Boss Baby" is enjoying the view from the top.
LONDON American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold topped the British album chart for the first time with "Hail to the King", the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.
The band's sixth studio album put an end to four weeks at number one for TV talent show stars Richard and Adam Johnson with their album "The Impossible Dream".
Naughty Boy narrowly missed out on the top spot with "Hotel Cabana" debuting in second place, followed by Ellie Goulding's "Halcyon" rising over 20 places to third.
Goulding also remained at the top of the British singles chart for a third week in a row with her song "Burn".
The singer-songwriter secured her first number one hit with the song when she knocked Miley Cyrus off the top spot last month.
"Wake Me Up" by Avicii and "Sonnentanz" by Klangkarussell remained second and third respectively. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by David Evans)
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - "Boss Baby" is enjoying the view from the top.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected New Hampshire's bid to revive a state law barring voters from taking "selfie" photos with their ballots during elections that a lower court struck down as a violation of free speech rights.
STOCKHOLM Bob Dylan got the Nobel Literature prize-giving he wished for on Saturday, a Swedish broadcaster reported, finally receiving his diploma and medal in a private ceremony in Stockholm a world away from the media storm the award has generated.