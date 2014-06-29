LONDON Singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran entered the British charts at number one on Sunday after his new release "X" became the fastest-selling album of 2014, the Official Charts Company said.

Sheeran's second full-length album features the number one single "Sing" which topped the charts earlier this month. The album sold 182,000 copies since its release last Sunday, beating the previous record set by Coldplay's "Ghost Stories" by 14,000 copies.

Sam Smith's "In The Lonely Hour" rose one place to second in the album chart, while last week's number one "Ultraviolence" by Lana Del Ray dropped to third. "Ghost Stories" and "Caustic Love" by Paolo Nutini completed the top five.

In the singles chart, new entry "Gecko (Overdrive)" by Oliver Heldens and Becky Hill took the top spot from Ella Henderson who dropped to second with "Ghost". Ed Sheeran held on to third place with "Sing" while another new entry, "One More Day (Stay With Me)" by Example, charted in fourth.

