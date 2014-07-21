LONDON Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran topped the British album chart for a fourth consecutive week on Sunday, setting a record for the longest run in the top spot this year, the Official Charts Company said.

British sales of Sheeran's second full-length album "X" reached 367,000 copies as he held off the challenge of second-placed new entry "World Peace is None of Your Business" by Morrissey.

The rest of the album chart was unchanged from last week with Dolly Parton in third with "Blue Smoke - The Best Of", Sam Smith's "In the Lonely Hour" in fourth and "Wanted on Voyage" by George Ezra at number five.

British band "Rixton" claimed a debut number one single with "Me and my Broken Heart" which pushed last week's chart-topper "It's My Birthday" by will.i.am into third place. "Problem" by Ariana Grande was unmoved at number two.

Ella Henderson "Ghost" slipped once place into fourth and George Ezra's "Budapest" completed the top five.

