LONDON Drum and bass duo Sigma topped the British music singles chart on Sunday with their track "Changing" featuring soul singer Paloma Faith, the Official Charts Company said.

The British pair, Cameron Edwards and Joe Lenzie, became the first act this year to score two consecutive number ones that have sold more than 100,000 copies in their first week of release, according to the Official Charts Company.

Last week's chart topper, Calvin Harris's "Blame" featuring John Newman, slipped to second place. Another former number one, Lilly Wood and Robin Schulz's "Prayer In C" was in third place.

The Script secured their third UK number one album as "No Sound Without Silence" went straight into the top spot.

Barbra Streisand was a new entry at number two with her duets album "Partners", which includes collaborations with Lionel Richie, John Legend, Michael Buble and Elvis Presley, making it her highest charting album in Britain since 2009.

Meanwhile last week's number one album, Sam Smith's "In the Lonely Hour", dropped to third place.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)