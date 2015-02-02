LONDON "Uptown Funk" by English DJ and producer Mark Ronson secured a seventh week at the top of the British singles chart on Sunday, the Official Charts Company said.

The single, which features Hawaii-born singer Bruno Mars, outsold Irish artist Hozier's song about love and religion "Take me to Church", which came in second place, and "L.A. Love" by Fergie in third.

The top five was completed by "Lips are Movin" by Meghan Trainor in fourth and new entry "Four Five Seconds" by Barbadian star Rihanna, which also features Kanye West and Paul McCartney.

Ronson could not hold on to number one position in the album charts, where Trainor's new entry "Title" earned her a chart-topping debut studio album. Ed Sheeran's "X" continued its long spell in the top five, charting in second place ahead of Ronson's "Uptown Special".

