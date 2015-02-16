Sam Smith poses with his awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop/Vocal Album for ''In the Lonely Hour'' and Song of the Year and Record of the Year for ''Stay With Me'' in the press room at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LONDON Sam Smith's "In The Lonely Hour" returned to the top of the British album chart on Sunday, a week after the 22-year-old won four Grammy awards including record and song of the year, the Official Charts Company said.

The British soul singer's million-selling debut, which climbed from four back to the top of the rankings, has yet to leave the top 10 since it was released in May 2014.

Ed Sheeran's "X" was in second place, while the third and fourth spots were new entries: "If You're Reading This You're Too Late", a surprise release by Canadian rapper Drake on Friday, and the Irish quartet Kodaline's second studio album, "Coming Up For Air".

Ellie Goulding topped the singles chart for a second week with "Love Me Like You Do". The track, which features in the new "Fifty Shades of Grey" movie, racked up combined sales of 118,000, the Official Charts Company said.

Hozier's "Take Me To Church" climbed back to number two for its 21st week in the top 40, while third-placed Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk" hit the 1 million sales mark.

Ronson's soul-funk track featuring Bruno Mars joined the million sellers' club just 10 weeks after its release, according to Official Charts Company data.

