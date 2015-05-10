Marcus Mumford, lead singer of Mumford & Sons, performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files

LONDON Folk-rock band Mumford & Sons captured top spot in the UK album charts on Sunday with their third album "Wilder Mind", the Official Charts Company said, matching the success of its predecessor "Babel".

British band Blur slipped a place to number two with "The Magic Whip", their first chart-topping album in 12 years. Sam Smith's "In The Lonely Hour" bounced to number three, and Ed Sheeran's "x" climbed three places to four. Sia's "1,000 Forms Of Fear" rounded off the top five, up eight places.

In the singles chart, the top three were unchanged: Felix Jaehn's remix of "Cheerleader" by Omi held on to number one, with "See you Again" by Wiz Khalifa at two and "I Really Like You" by Carly Rae Jepsen in third position. Next came deep house duo Blonde with "All Cried Out", the week's highest new entry, while "Lean On" by Major Lazer slipped one place to number five.

