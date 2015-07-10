LONDON DJ David Zowie's debut single "House Every Weekend" climbed 51 places to claim top spot in the first British pop chart to be released on a Friday, a change from the traditional Sunday slot.

Electronica trio Years and Years entered the chart in second place with new single "Shine", with Fifth Harmony featuring Kid Ink in third with "Worth It", according to the Official Charts Company.

Ed Sheeran’s "X” re-took the number one album slot for the fourth time a year after its release, replacing veteran U.S. singer Lionel Richie's "The Definitive Collection" which dropped to third. In second place was the new entry "The Long Way Home", by hip hop duo Krept and Konan.

(Reporting by Lucy Mortlock; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)