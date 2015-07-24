Members of the pop group Little Mix pose for photographers at the Capital Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain June 06, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Former ‘X Factor’ winners Little Mix have topped the British singles chart for a second week with 'Black Magic,' becoming the first girl group in eight years to remain at Number 1 for more than a week, the Official Charts Company said on Friday.

The last group to manage the feat were the Sugababes, who spent four weeks at the top in September-October 2007 with 'About You Now,' it added.

Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies’ track ‘Are You With Me,’ a former No. 1, climbed back one place to second and was also this week’s most streamed song, with 2.5 million streams.

‘Shine’ by electronica trio Years and Years dropped one place to Number 3, while David Zowie’s ‘House Every Weekend’ rose to four from five.

John Newman’s ‘Come and Get It’ entered the chart at Number 5, becoming the soul singer’s fifth Top 10 single.

In the album chart, Years and Years’ ‘Communion’ remained at Number 1, while Ed Sheeran was another non-mover at two with 'X.’

At Number 3 was a new entry from Australian rock group Tame Impala, whose album ‘Currents’ has reached their highest ever position in the charts.

