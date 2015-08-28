LONDON U.S. singer Rachel Platten scored her first Number 1 on the British singles charts on Friday with "Fight Song", the Official Charts Company said, while Britain's Jess Glynne went straight to the top of the album charts with "I Cry When I Laugh."

Fight Song climbed 67 places since last week and has proven a big hit across the globe, entering the Top 10 in the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Belgium.

Platten's first Top 40 hit ended the week narrowly ahead of Felix Jaehn's "Ain't Nobody (Loves Me Better)," with last week's Number 1, Glynne's "Don't Be So Hard On Yourself" falling to Number 3.

Calvin Harris & Disciples’ "How Deep Is Your Love" at Number 4 took the title of the most streamed track for a third week running, racking up 2.4 million listens in the last seven days.

Glynne's first album, which includes her five Number 1 singles, had sales of just under 60,000, giving her the second-biggest opening week of any debut record in 2015.

Last week's Number 1 "The Very Best of Cilla Black" slipped into second place, and Bon Jovi's 13th album "Burning Bridges" entered the charts at Number 3.

The highest climber of the week was English singer Ella Eyre whose new single "Good Times" climbed 143 places to the 37th spot.

