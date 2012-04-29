LONDON, April 29 Former White Stripes frontman Jack White's debut solo album 'Blunderbuss' knocked Adele's '21' off the top of Britain's charts on Sunday, and Carly Rae Jepsen managed to keep a new single from Calvin Harris from the No. 1 spot.

Soul singer-songwriter Adele's album has been a fixture near the top of Britain's charts for more than a year, and U.S. magazine Time recently named her among the world's 100 most influential people in 2011 - an accolade not received by Britain's prime minister, David Cameron.

However, she lost the top spot this week to the blues-influenced 'Blunderbuss' by Jack White, who found fame with the White Stripes until the band split in February 2011, the Official Charts Company said.

Singers Lana Del Rey and Nicki Minaj traded places to stand third and fourth respectively, while Rufus Wainwright's album 'Out of the Game' was a new entry at No. 5.

In the singles chart, Canadian Idol talent show contestant Carly Rae Jepsen remained at No. 1 with 'Call Me Maybe', which has sold 434,000 copies to date and is on track to be one of 2012's top-selling records.

Scottish singer-songwriter Calvin Harris, who produced Rihanna's 'We Found Love', was in second place with 'Let's Go', which features U.S. R&B singer Ne-Yo. It was the only new entry in this week's top 40 singles chart. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Maria Golovnina)