LONDON May 26 British rapper and producer
Naughty Boy topped Britain's pop music chart for the first time
on Sunday with "La La La", a dance track recorded with London
singer Sam Smith.
Last week's number one, "Get Lucky" by French electronic duo
Daft Punk and American singer Pharrell Williams, slipped down to
second place.
British folk-rock singer Passenger's "Let Her Go" also fell
one spot to number three, according to the Official Charts
Company, which compiles the weekly rundown.
American rapper Macklemore's "Can't Hold Us", recorded with
producer Ryan Lewis and singer Ray Dalton, was unchanged in
fourth position.
In the album chart, Daft Punk went straight in at number one
with new entry "Random Access Memories", knocking Scottish
veteran Rod Stewart's "Time" down to second place.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Pravin Char)