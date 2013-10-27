LONDON Oct 27 Sixteen-year-old
singer-songwriter Lorde has become the youngest artist to enter
Britain's singles charts at number one since 1998, the Official
Charts Company said on Sunday.
New Zealand-born Lorde's debut single "Royals" beat former
TV talent show winner James Arthur to the top of the charts,
pushing last week's number one "Counting Stars" by OneRepublic
into third place.
Only 15-year-old British pop artist Billie has entered the
chart top spot at a younger age, when in 1998 she scored a
number one with "Because we want to".
American Katy Perry racked up her second album chart number
one with "Prism", selling 12,000 more copies than Briton James
Blunt's new album "Moon Landing". Last week's number one,
"Tribute" by John Newman, fell to third place.
Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli's new album "Love in
Portofino" entered the charts at number five.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Alison Williams)