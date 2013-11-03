LONDON Nov 3 American rapper Eminem and singer
Rihanna have grabbed the top spot in Britain's single charts,
the Official Charts Company said on Sunday, denying One
Direction what would have been the band's fourth number one.
The duo's joint track, "The Monster", was taken from
Eminem's new album "The Marshall Mathers LP 2", which is due to
be released on Monday. It shot straight to the top spot even
though it only went on sale last Tuesday.
It pushed last week's number one, "Royals" by New
Zealand-born teenager Lorde, into second place. One Direction
and their new single "Story of my life" made do with the fourth
slot.
In the albums chart, "Reflektor", by Canadian indie band
Arcade Fire, went straight in at number one, relegating Katy
Perry's album "Prism" to the second slot after just one week.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)