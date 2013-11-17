LONDON Nov 17 Lady Gaga scored her third
British number one album on Sunday with "ARTPOP", knocking U.S.
rapper Eminem off the top spot, the Official Charts Company
said.
Lady Gaga, known for her extravagant costumes and estimated
to have earned $80 million in the past year, also entered the
singles chart at number nine with "Do What U Want" - a
collaboration with U.S. artist R Kelly.
Eminem hung on to second place in the album chart, holding
off new entries from Canadian singer Celine Dion and British pop
group Little Mix which charted in third and fourth place
respectively.
Seventeen-year-old Dutch DJ Martin Garrix claimed the week's
best-selling single with his dance club hit Animals, making him
the second-youngest artist to occupy the number one berth this
year.
British singer Lily Allen returned to the music scene after
a long absence, charting at number two with her version of the
Keane song "Somewhere only we know", which is featured in a
department store Christmas advertising campaign.
The advert, which has been viewed nearly 7 million times on
YouTube since it was released on Nov. 8, also helped propel the
British band's original 2004 version back into the charts at
number 29.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Alison Williams)