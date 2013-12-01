LONDON Dec 1 Anglo-Irish boy band One Direction
secured their second number one in the UK album chart with their
new release "Midnight Memories", sales figures showed on Sunday.
The five-strong band's third studio album beat Take That
singer Gary Barlow's latest solo offering, "Since I Saw You
Last", in the race to the top spot.
The Official Charts Company, which compiles the figures,
said "Midnight Memories" had sold 237,000 copies in the last
week, making it the fastest selling album of 2013.
One Direction have enjoyed global success since coming third
in the 2010 series of "The X Factor", the British television
talent show on which Barlow is currently a judge.
Their debut album, "Up All Night", reached number two in
Britain in 2011 and their follow-up, "Take Me Home", went to
number one last year. Both topped the U.S. album chart.
Barlow had to settle for second place, while his Take That
partner Robbie Williams slipped from first position to third
with "Swings Both Ways".
In the singles chart, Scottish singer Calvin Harris and
Swedish DJ Alesso were a new entry at number one with "Under
Control", a collaboration with the English band Hurts.
Last week's number one, "Somewhere Only We Know", by English
singer Lily Allen, slipped to fourth place.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Kevin Liffey)