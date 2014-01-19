LONDON Jan 19 U.S. singer Bruce Springsteen
snatched top spot in Britain's album chart on Sunday for the
10th time with "High Hopes", pushing British singer-songwriter
Ellie Goulding's "Halcyon" into second place, the Official
Charts Company said.
"High Hopes" is a follow-up to his 2012 album "Wrecking
Ball", which also debuted at number one, and sees Rage Against
The Machine guitarist Tom Morello join the Boss's regular
backing group, the E Street Band.
In the singles chart, U.S. singer-songwriter Pharrell
Williams took top spot for a third week with "Happy", which has
notched up more than half a million sales since its release in
November.
The track, which features in the soundtrack to the animated
film "Despicable Me 2", achieved sales of nearly 118,000 copies
in the past week, the Official Charts Company said, its best
weekly performance to date.
Elyar Fox, an 18-year-old Londoner, went straight into the
chart at number five with "Do It All Over Again".
The song was the first Top 40 hit from a singer who has been
dubbed Britain's answer to Justin Bieber, the Official Charts
Company said.
(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Kevin Liffey)