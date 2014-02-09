LONDON Feb 9 London-based quartet Clean Bandit
topped the British singles chart for the third week in a row on
Sunday with "Rather Be", the Official Charts Company said.
The track by the former Cambridge University students, which
also features singer/songwriter Jess Glynne, has now sold more
than 400,000 copies since it shot to the top of the charts last
month.
Pharrell Williams climbed one place to number two with his
former chart-topper "Happy", while DJ Fresh and Jay Fay's "Dibby
Dibby Sound", featuring Ms Dynamite, was a new entry at number
three.
In the album chart, indie-rockers Bombay Bicycle Club
secured their first ever number one album with "So Long, See you
Tomorrow", outselling "True" by Avicii by more than 6,000
copies.
Ellie Goulding's former number one album "Halcyon" dropped
one place to number three, the Official Charts Company said.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)