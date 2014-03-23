LONDON, March 23 Singer George Michael racked up
his seventh British number one album on Sunday as "Symphonica"
took top spot in the charts, beating off competition from
Australian pop diva Kylie Minogue, the Official Charts Company
said.
Michael's first new album in nearly 10 years outsold
Minogue's "Kiss Me Once" by 20,000 copies in a battle between
two artists with a record of British chart success stretching
back to the 1980s.
Last week's number one album, Elbow's "The Take Off And
Landing of Everything", drifted to fifth place, while Paloma
Faith's "A Perfect Contradiction" fell to fourth from second.
Pharrell Williams's "G I R L" held its place at number three.
Duke Dumot and Jax Jones claimed top spot in the singles
chart with their newly released dance track "I Got U". Route
94's "My Love" clung onto second spot while John Legend rose
three places to number three with "All Of Me".
Pharrell Williams's "Happy" slipped one spot to fourth,
while last week's number one, "Tsunami" by Canadian duo Dvbbs
and Miami DJ Borgeous, featuring London MC Tinie Tempah, dropped
to fifth place.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey)