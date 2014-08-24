LONDON Aug 24 French DJ and producer David
Guetta secured his fifth British number one single on Sunday
after topping the charts with "Lovers On The Sun", the Official
Charts Company said.
The single, featuring U.S. singer-songwriter Sam Martin,
knocked Norwegian double act Nico & Vinz's "Am I Wrong" into
second place after two weeks in the top spot. Fellow former
chart-toppers Magic! dropped to third place with "Rude".
In the albums chart, five-piece boy band Collabro, this
year's winners of TV talent show "Britain's Got Talent", went
straight in at number one with their debut album "Stars", ending
Ed Sheeran's eight-week reign at the top of the charts.
Sheeran slipped to second place with "X", while "Concrete
Love" by The Courteeners debuted at number three, making it the
band's highest charting album to date.
