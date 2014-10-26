LONDON Oct 26 Meghan Trainor's "All About That
Bass" secured a fourth week at number one in the British singles
music chart on Sunday, the Official Charts Company said,
equalling Clean Bandit's record as the longest-running
chart-topper of the year.
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran climbed two places from last
week to take the second spot with his single "Thinking Out
Loud", its 18th week in the chart, while his album "X" dropped
one spot to third.
House duo Waze & Odyssey's "Bump & Grind 2014" was the
highest new singles chart entry at number three, their remix of
R Kelly's single outperforming the original, which peaked at
number eight in 1994.
"UKIP Calypso", a song promoting the anti-EU UK Independence
Party that was withdrawn from sale earlier in the week after
accusations of racism, charted just outside the UK Top 40 at
number 44, the Official Charts Company said.
London-born singer-songwriter Ben Howard topped the album
chart for the first time with "I Forget Where We Were", beating
his 2012 debut album "Every Kingdom", which reached number four.
Heavy metal band Slipknot were also a new entry, charting in
second place with their fifth album "5: The Gray Chapter", their
first record in six years, since before their bassist Paul Gray
died in 2010.
