LONDON Feb 8 Bob Dylan took the top spot in
Britain's music charts on Sunday with his new album "Shadows In
The Night," the Official Charts Company said.
The veteran American singer-songwriter unseated Meghan
Trainor's "Title", which slid two places to number three. It was
Dylan's eighth British number one album.
Dylan's album includes cover versions of 10 tracks made
famous by Frank Sinatra, including "I'm A Fool To Want You",
"That Lucky Old Sun" and "Full Moon And Empty Arms".
In the singles chart, English singer Ellie Goulding took the
top spot with her new track "Love Me Like You Do" ending Mark
Ronson's seven-week reign at number one with "Uptown Funk."
Ronson's track fell to number two.
Goulding's song, her second British number one single,
features on the soundtrack of the upcoming Fifty Shades Of Grey
film.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)