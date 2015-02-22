LONDON Feb 22 Ellie Goulding topped the British music singles chart for the third week running on Sunday, the Official Charts Company said, with her track "Love Me Like You Do" breaking the all-time audio streaming record.

The song, which appears in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" movie, was streamed 2.6 million times over the last seven days, just pipping the previous record set by Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk" featuring Bruno Mars.

Ronson's track remains in third place in the charts, while Hozier's "Take Me To Church" also held steady in second.

In the album chart, U.S. rock band Imagine Dragons went straight in at the top spot with their second studio album "Smoke + Mirrors", which was self-produced alongside British hip-hop producer Alex Da Kid.

Sam Smith's "In the Lonely Hour" and Ed Sheeran's "X" both slipped one place to second and third respectively.