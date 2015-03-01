LONDON, March 1 Fallout from the Brit awards
shook up the music charts on Sunday, knocking U.S. rock band
Imagine Dragons off the top spot in favour of English
singer/songwriter Sam Smith, data from the Official Charts
company showed.
Smith won the British BreakThrough Act award at last week's
ceremony, helping lift sales of his album "In the Lonely Hour"
to number one from number two.
By contrast, "Smoke & Mirrors," by Imagine Dragons, last
week's number one, fell to twelfth place.
British singer Ed Sheeran, winner of British Male Solo
Artist, grabbed the number two spot with "X", while British hard
rock group Royal Blood, winners of the British Group award,
bagged the third slot, up 15, with their self-titled album.
In the singles chart there was no change from last week.
Ellie Goulding topped the chart for a fourth week, the
Official Charts Company said, with her track "Love Me Like You
Do," a song which appears in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" movie.
Hozier's "Take Me To Church" held steady in second, and
Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk" featuring Bruno Mars, remained in
third place.
