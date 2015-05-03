LONDON May 3 British band Blur hit the top of
the UK album chart on Sunday with "The Magic Whip", the group's
first number one album in 12 years, the Official Charts Company
said.
Nearly 24 years since their debut album, Blur saw off Taylor
Swift's "1989" and James Bay's "Chaos and the Calm", which
placed second and third respectively. Former number one "Stages"
by Josh Groban charted in fourth, ahead of "Title" by Meghan
Trainor.
In the singles chart, Felix Jaehn's remix of "Cheerleader"
by Omi overtook "See you Again" by Wiz Khalifa to win the top
spot, after a tight race decided by just over 1,000 total sales.
New entry "I Really Like You" by Carly Rae Jepsen charted in
third position, with "Lean On" by Major Lazer in fourth and
"Hold my Hand" by Jess Glynne at number five.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by David Holmes)