LONDON May 31 English singer songwriter Will
Young topped Britain's album chart on Sunday with his new
release '85% Proof', which went straight to number one, the
Official Charts Company said.
It was the fourth British number one album for Young, who
first rose to prominence after winning British talent show 'Pop
Idol' in 2002.
English indie-rock group The Vaccines grabbed the number two
slot with their new album 'English Graffiti', while American
singer Taylor Swift moved up one place to number three with her
album '1989'.
In the singles chart, U.S. singer Jason Derulo took the top
spot with his new track 'Want to Want Me' which racked up a
combined chart sales figure of over 127,000 in the past seven
days, handing him his fourth British number one.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Crispian Balmer)