LONDON, June 7 British band Florence and The
Machine entered the album charts at number one on Sunday with
"How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful", securing their third UK
chart-topping album, the Official Charts Company said.
The album racked up combined sales of nearly 70,000 to hold
off competition from fellow new entries "Act Two" by TV talent
show-winners Collabro and "In Colour" by Jamie XX, which charted
in second and third place respectively.
Another new entry, "Big Love" by veteran pop group Simply
Red, came in fourth, ahead of "1989" by Taylor Swift.
Jason Derulo spent a second consecutive week at the top of
the singles chart with "Want to Want Me", ahead of "Somebody" by
Natalie La Rose. A Felix Jaehn remix of "Cheerleader",
originally recorded by OMI, placed third ahead of Major Lazer's
"Lean On".
Fifth place went to Skrillex, Diplo and Justin Bieber, with
their collaboration "Where Are U Now".
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey)