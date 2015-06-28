LONDON, June 28 London rapper Tinie Tempah
seized the top spot in Britain's singles chart on Sunday with
his track "Not Letting Go," ending U.S. singer Jason Derulo's
four-week stint at number one, the Official Charts Company said.
Tempah's song, which features singer-songwriter Jess Glynne,
racked up combined sales of 110,000 and was the rapper's sixth
chart-topper. Last week's number one, Derulo's "Want to Want
Me", slipped to third place.
Belgian producer Lost Frequencies, real name Felix De Laet,
grabbed the second spot with "Are You With Me", up from number
46 the week before.
In the albums chart, Florence and the Machine's "How Big,
How Blue, How Beautiful" moved up a place to retake the top spot
after a two-week hiatus following the band's live performance at
the Glastonbury music festival.
Last week's number one, Muse's "Drones", fell to third
place, while London alternative rockers Wolf Alice's debut
offering "My Love is Cool", took the second spot, finishing just
528 combined sales behind Florence and the Machine.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Ralph Boulton)